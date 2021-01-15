Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) versus Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Critical Analysis

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -1,224.52% Glaukos -33.61% -7.99% -5.87%

Risk and Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vivos and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Glaukos 2 6 2 0 2.00

Glaukos has a consensus target price of $57.40, indicating a potential downside of 33.80%. Given Glaukos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Vivos.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivos and Glaukos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 7,522.97 -$1.61 million N/A N/A Glaukos $236.98 million 16.45 $15.42 million ($0.10) -867.10

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Summary

Glaukos beats Vivos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; iDose Travoprost, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication; and MicroShunt, an ab-externo device for treatment of open-angle glaucoma. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

