Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €169.00 by Independent Research

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €169.00 ($198.82) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €173.47 ($204.08).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock traded up €7.18 ($8.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €151.98 ($178.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.45. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.