Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 210 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 210 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 195.82.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of SEK 144.10.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

