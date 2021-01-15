Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells $674,500.00 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:VG traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,032. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -89.26, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VG. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

