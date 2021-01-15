Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Shares Gap Up to $4.61

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $5.29. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 32,138 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 156,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

