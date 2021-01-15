Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Down 5.3%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.99. 3,571,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,288,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $384.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 17.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.