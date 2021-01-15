Vuzix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 25,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average daily volume of 6,411 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of VUZI opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

