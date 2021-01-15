Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives $17.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 33.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 113,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,375,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

