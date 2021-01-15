Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WDR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,004,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 275,921 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,492,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 145,802 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.