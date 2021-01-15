Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $59,407,889.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.03. 62,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,165. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.76. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.