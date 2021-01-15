Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $57.99 million and $2.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00099507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

