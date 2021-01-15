Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%.

WAFD opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

