Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

