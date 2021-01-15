Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 349539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$130.96.

The company has a market cap of C$34.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$133.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.72.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.8099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

