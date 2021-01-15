Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $156.44 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $264,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 635.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

