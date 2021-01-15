Wedbush Raises Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $85.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.88.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $71.73.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Verint Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Verint Systems by 76.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verint Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

