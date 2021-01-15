Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.12. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 252,962 shares changing hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

