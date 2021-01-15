Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $71.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZYME. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.30.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 244.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.