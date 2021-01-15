Wells Fargo & Company Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $140.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 136,374 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 21.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,496,000 after acquiring an additional 107,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,404 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

