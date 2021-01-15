Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.06.

NYSE:WFC traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,509,875. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

