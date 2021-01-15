West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) PT Raised to C$125.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.67.

TSE WFT opened at C$76.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 8.6899989 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

