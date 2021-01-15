West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$93.67.

WFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

WFT traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching C$76.01. 348,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,142. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$86.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 8.6899989 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

