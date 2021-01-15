Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,820 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Amarin worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amarin by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amarin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 984,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 860,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 788,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. 308,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,421. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.