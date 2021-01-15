Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $627.42 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $627,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,787,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.97. 980,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,693,777. The stock has a market cap of $657.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

