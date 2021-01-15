Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $25,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Total by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Total by 56.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 348,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 81.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. 113,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.42%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

