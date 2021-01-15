Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,179 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,762,000 after buying an additional 575,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

