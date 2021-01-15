WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Up 79.3% in December

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the December 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WH Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

WH Smith stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. WH Smith has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

