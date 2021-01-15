WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the December 15th total of 56,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $269,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $280,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 58.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $371,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 40.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the third quarter valued at $370,000.

WYY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,755. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.79 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.