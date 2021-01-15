William Blair Begins Coverage on BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a sell rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 105,762 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $6,958,081.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,705.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

