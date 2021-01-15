Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.34

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.34 and traded as high as $32.78. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 7,949 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,359.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,444 shares of company stock valued at $467,951. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 1.05% of Willis Lease Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.