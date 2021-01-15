WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $29.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $4,282,113.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at $24,516,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

