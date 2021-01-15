Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 4,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $3,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 34.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

