World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder Sells 2,075 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $286,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $151.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

