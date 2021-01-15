World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.07.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $64.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $13,118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 780.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,920,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.1% during the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.