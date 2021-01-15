WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 47199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.14.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:WIR.U)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

