Wrapped BNB Price Tops $40.47 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $78.20 million and approximately $34.59 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $40.47 or 0.00107881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00036574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00109563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00066463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00239472 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,932,315 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

