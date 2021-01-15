WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on WSP Global from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $101.10.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

