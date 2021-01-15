Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of WYNMY stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

