Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 37,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

