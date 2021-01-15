Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of XENE stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 133,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,873. The stock has a market cap of $562.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

