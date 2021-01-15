Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $345,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,622 over the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 405,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

