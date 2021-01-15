Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Yandex makes up about 1.5% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Yandex by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.98 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

