YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 14,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.38.

YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that YANGAROO Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) Company Profile (CVE:YOO)

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System platform, an end to end technology solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

