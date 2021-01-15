Yap Stone Hits One Day Volume of $2,272.00 (YAP)

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Yap Stone has a market cap of $389,807.67 and approximately $2,272.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yap Stone has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Yap Stone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00055010 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005565 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00427068 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00040135 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.72 or 0.04100425 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014084 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Yap Stone Coin Profile
Yap Stone (CRYPTO:YAP) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Yap Stone is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “
Yap Stone Coin Trading
Yap Stone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yap Stone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yap Stone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yap Stone using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Yap Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yap Stone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.