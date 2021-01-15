Yap Stone Hits One Day Volume of $2,272.00 (YAP)

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Yap Stone has a market cap of $389,807.67 and approximately $2,272.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yap Stone has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Yap Stone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00055010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.14 or 0.00427068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00040135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.72 or 0.04100425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Yap Stone Coin Profile

Yap Stone (CRYPTO:YAP) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Yap Stone is https://reddit.com/