yearn.finance Price Reaches $31,068.18 on Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 9% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $931.08 million and $635.82 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for about $31,068.18 or 0.83974054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00039663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00111653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00063512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00242951 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058659 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

