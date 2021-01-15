YEE (YEE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $281,745.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $281,745.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YEE has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00414656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00040093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.81 or 0.04053324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013832 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

