Yelp Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the local business review company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -187.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,378,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,529 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Yelp by 898.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,915 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 297,765 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

