Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $32.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on YELP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Yelp from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.82.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.46 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 80.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Yelp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,185 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Yelp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,723 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.