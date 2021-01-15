Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

