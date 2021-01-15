Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.60. AECOM reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in AECOM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $53.73. 560,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. AECOM has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

